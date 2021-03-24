GOP Chair Nick Langworthy criticizes impeachment process

BINGHAMTON, NY – Calling it nothing more than political theater, the head of the New York Republican Party came to Binghamton today to blast the Assembly’s impeachment process.

GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy held a news conference outside of the State Office Building.

Langworthy accuses the Democrats who control the Chamber of slow-walking their investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo as well as his reporting of nursing home deaths in the state.

The Republican Chair says the Democrats already have the votes to impeach but they’re stalling so that they can raise taxes and spending with Cuomo still at the helm.

“You have people that are selling off their ethics for more handouts for their districts. More liberal wish list items off their checklist. And every day that passes, the Assembly impeachment process and their investigation that they’ve rolled out, it’s revealed more and more as a total sham,” says Langworthy.

Langworthy accuses the Democrats of wanting the voters to forget about Cuomo’s scandals as the months-long investigation drags on.

And he says some of Cuomo’s accusers are choosing not to cooperate because of the law firm that the Assembly working with.