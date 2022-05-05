BINGHAMTON, NY – Two local Republican candidates are praising the ruling of the Democratically-appointed Court of Appeals to toss the former maps.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney currently represents the 22nd District, running from Binghamton through Utica to Oswego.

After that district was essentially eliminated, she announced plans to run in the newly crafted 23rd, which took Congressman Tom Reed’s district to the west and added portions of Broome, Cortland and Chenango Counties.

Tenney says the Democrats overplayed their hand in trying to stave off an anticipated red wave.

“Half of my towns and counties that I already represent are in what was created as the new 23rd, which has now been wiped. So, we’ll wait and see what happens. How the lines get moved up. I’m hoping that the counties that I represent now will be in the new district, but we’ll see,” says Tenney.

Former Binghamton Mayor Rich David had announced plans to run for State Senate to replace Fred Akshar before the new maps were released.

Those maps took Broome County out of district with Chenango and Tioga Counties which had traditionally voted Republican and paired it with Democratic leaning Tompkins County.

David says the newly created 53rd was cited in the lawsuit that lead to the maps getting tossed.

“It is very clear, even to a layman, that this district was turned inside out and was drastically altered in an effort for the Democrats to gain more power at the expense of effective local representation,” says David.

David says Broome and Tioga Counties are communities of interest more than Binghamton and Ithaca.

But he says he’s prepared to run in whatever district includes Binghamton, regardless of its overall party registration.