JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Goodwill Theatre Inc. was awarded by Governer Kathy Hochul for its creativity and commitment to the arts.

Goodwill Theatre received a grant award of $25,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). The funding supports the nonprofit arts and culture sector.

“Research confirms what we’ve always known here in New York: arts and culture are a powerhouse, with a staggering return on investment for our economy and our communities. Nonprofit arts and culture organizations and their audiences generated $151.7 billion in economic activity nationwide in 2022 and New York’s unparalleled arts and culture sector is leading the way to benefit our residents, our students and our visitors every day. I commend these grantees on their achievements and look forward to their contributions in the coming year,” said Hochul.

Through the state’s continued investment in local arts and culture organizations, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million to over 1,500 artists since Spring 2023.

Goodwill Theatre, established in 2001, is a performing arts and conference center committed to enriching the lives of local residents through art and education. It opened its first performance venue in 2007, the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage, and has hosted a multitude of beloved shows and performances. The Firehouse Stage offers over 65 performances each season including cabaret, classics, theater for young audiences, classical piano, jazz, puppets, and private rentals.