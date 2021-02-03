Goodwill Theatre presents “Spoon River Anthology” concert

BINGHAMTON, NY – After three decades, a local musician is ready to share a big project with the world.

Jazz pianist Douglas Beardsley found himself with a copy of Edgar Lee Masters’ Spoon River Anthology one day, and felt the poems needed a melody behind them.

Beardsley worked for 30 years to produce 48 poems set to music.

And now, Goodwill Theatre will be putting the songs in an hour and a half virtual concert sung by 19 local community members.

CEO Naima Kradjian says the music is complicated and heavy at times, but the piece is beautiful.

“The book is about a community, and then our community are the performers who are bringing it now. And I think that makes it even more important,” says Kradjian.

Kradjian says that if you’re not familiar with the anthology, you may be familiar with the play Our Town, which it’s based off of.

The concert will be available to stream on YouTube tomorrow, and is free thanks to community support.

You can find the link at GoodwillTheatre.net under events.