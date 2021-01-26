Goodwill Theatre posts behind the scenes video

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Goodwill Theatre in Johnson City is taking its audience on a tour behind the scenes.

A new video posted to its website takes a backstage look at the production of four short films that took place in September in collaboration with New York City’s Prospect Theater Company.

The video and films give viewers a look inside and around the Goodwill Theatre and the whole three floors of the historic firehouse building that houses the Schorr Firehouse Stage.

Goodwill Theatre CEO Naima Kradjian says that while it was a challenge to meet all of the logistics required for it to be safe during the pandemic, it was exciting to have arts back in the buildings and to give their audience this special look inside.

“We wanted people to see more of the beautiful spaces that we have and how Prospect Theatre used our spaces. And I think also people are curious when you’re making a film what do you have to do,” says Kradjian.

Kradjian also says that it’s not often Broadway stars come to Greater Binghamton so it was fun to capture that process.

The 4 short films and the behind the scenes video can be found under events at GoodwillTheatre.net.