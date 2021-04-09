Goodwill Theatre plans outdoor performances under giant tent

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Goodwill Theatre has a plan to resume live performances next month, under a giant tent in its parking lot.

The Goodwill says the tent will allow for in-person entertainment outside its venue in Johnson City.

The organization also announced a partnership with Food and Fire Taphouse for concessions.

This season of theater is scheduled to begin on May 14th with a pop music band.

CEO Naima Kradjian says that when live performances were shut down last year, they had to research new ways of doing things and think outside the box.

She says this tent will be a great way to keep the arts alive during the summer.

“Patrons won’t have to bring a blanket or their own chair, the Firehouse bathrooms will be open, we can move our staging, our lights and our sound outside and it will be handicapped accessible,” says Kradjian.

However, before the tent officially opens, Kradjian says an additional 20 thousand dollars in donations is needed.

She asks patrons to give the amount they would have paid for a ticket in 2020.

M and T Bank has agreed to match donations.

Kradjian hopes to raise the money by April 30th in time for the first outdoor performance on May 14th.

You can donate here.