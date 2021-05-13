Goodwill Theatre opens its summer RestART tent

JOHNSON CITY, NY – After a long awaited 6 months, the Summer RestART Tent Series is finally here.

The Goodwill Theatre wanted to created a way for residents and visitors to get together again after a year of COVID and not being able to have any shows.

This tent is 40 by 90 feet, it’s a way for people to watch the performances will still being covered.

CEO of the Goodwill Theatre, Naima Kradjian says they are following the safety guidelines to a T and as restrictions loosen up over time, they will add more seating for more people to enjoy.

“But we know that people are chomping at the bit to really have fun and experience the arts again and we’re excited that we’re the first venue where people will be able to do that,” says Kradjian.

Kradjian says they have 23 shows planned running May through August.

Tomorrow nights show through Monday’s showings are already sold out, so head over to FirehouseStage.org to purchase tickets now.

The plan is to hopefully be back inside again after August and return to it’s normal season once again.