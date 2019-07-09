Goodwill Theatre creates a free outdoor summer concert

Local musicians are partnering with the Goodwill Theatre to create a free outdoor summer concert series.

The three concerts will occur on the second Sundays of July, August and September with the first featuring the Basin Street Jazz Band, a group that plays music ranging from the Roaring Twenties to modern New Orleans Jazz. In addition to the music, the concerts will feature artisan vendors and antique dealers as part of The Cutler Artisan and Antique Flea Market.

The concerts will be held rain or shine beginning at 12:30 outside the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage at 48 Willow Street in Johnson City.