Goodwill Theater to shutdown through the summer

BINGHAMTON, NY – The coronavirus lockdown is hitting the local arts community hard.

The Goodwill Theatre in Johnson City is the latest arts organization to shutdown through the Summer.

It has canceled its Summer youth theatre workshops held in conjunction with Jan and Shannon DeAngelo and furloughed its staff until September 1st.

The Goodwill had already canceled the remainder of its Spring season as well as its annual Stardust Gala fundraiser.

Meanwhile, Broadway in Binghamton has canceled its performance of Fiddler on the Roof scheduled for May 5th and 6th and has rescheduled Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story for November 1st.