Goodwill encourages donations

VESTAL, NY – January is Get Organized month, and Goodwill is reminding people to donate rather than throw out.

The nonprofit is spreading the message as they continue to seek clothing and household item donations.

Goodwill suggests rethinking your home’s organization and determine what items may no longer be necessary.

District Manager Wyatt Edwards says this time of year is among the highest-volume for donations, as people are looking to clear some space following the holidays.

In total, Goodwill stores across New York and New Jersey received over 43-million pounds of donated items according to Edwards.

The main mission at Goodwill is to help those in need, and donating items can do more for someone than you may think.

“We help our people get jobs in the community that we serve. For example, here in Vestal, New York, we have a store. And that store needs employees. So, we have job opportunities here in the store. So, the more donations that we receive, the more job opportunities that we will have at this particular location,” says Edwards.

Goodwill continues to accept donations despite the pandemic.

Some of their most popular items, and often most needed, are women’s clothing, coats, and shoes.

If you have any unwanted items and would like to donate them, you can drop them off at the side door of the Vestal Parkway Goodwill location.