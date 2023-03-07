ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Good Shepherd Village at Endwell, a local senior care facility, has announced a $15 million renovation project with funding from the Broome County Local Development Corporation.

The project will include expansion and additions to existing amenities, as well as improvements to almost every part of the complex.

According to the village, it will add and enhance outdoor spaces, expand dining room and pub areas, increase therapy space and services, add a new corporate office wing, upgrade apartments, and more.

The project will be overseen by William H. Lane Construction.

Good Shepherd President/CEO Michael Keenan says, “I want to thank the Broome Count LDC for their support in issuing bonds to complete this renovation. We are fortunate to have William H. Lame as our construction manager, and our goal is to utilize as many local construction firms as possible. This project will ensure we continue to meet the needs of seniors in our region now and in the coming years.”