Good Shepherd Village holds Memorial Day Ceremony

ENDWELL, NY – Good Shepherd Village at Endwell honored its veterans as well as those who gave their lives in defense of our country during a ceremony today.

Good Shepherd Village held a memorial beside its flag pole with the assistance of Dave Williams, Commander of American Legion Post 1700 in West Endicott.

There were prayers, patriotic tunes on the accordian and a recording of Taps to honor the war dead.

Clear Path for Veterans, an organization that offers services and assistance for all veterans, was also on hand.

Outreach Coordinator for the Southern Tier Katina Sinclair says older vets can be easily forgotten.

“These elderly veterans, they have so much to offer young generations coming up. I think people could literally learn a lot from them,” says Sinclair.

Before the ceremony, Sinclair resumed a regular meeting she had been holding with veterans who live at the Village during which she introduces them to different organizations and services in our area.

While enjoying pizza and cake, the veterans heard from representatives from the Memory Maker Project and VINES today.