Good Shepherd Village at Endwell celebrates ten years

ENDWELL N.Y – Over 300 senior citizens are celebrating a milestone at a place they call home.

Good Shepherd Village at Endwell marked its 10th anniversary last week.

The retirement community focuses both on independent living and assisted care units.

President and CEO Michael Keenan says the planning for the facility was very involved, meeting with focus groups, conducting studies and hearing from members of the community to create the best living space possible.

Now, he says, other senior living facilities are coming to them for help.



Keenan says the residents have become like a big extended family.

“They’re thrilled because a number of the residents have been on this journey with us throughout the entire ten years. And it’s important to note we’ve been open for ten years, but we started this project in 2002. We’ve really been working on this for 17 years,” says Keenan.

Keenan says Good Shepherd Village at Endwell is currently full capacity.

It’s a subsidiary of Good Shepherd Communities, which will be celebrating 150 years of service next year.