Good Shepherd Fairview Home residents receive COVID vaccine

BINGHAMTON, NY – Last Friday, 31 independent living residents at the Good Shepherd Fairview Home in Binghamton received the vaccine, followed by 71 VIllage in Endwell residents yesterday.

The Moderna vaccines were supplied and administered at both Good Shepherd locations by workers from the Medicine Shoppe.

Mary Kay McKinney, the Executive Director of Independent Living in Endwell, says the residents were both relaxed and relieved to final receive the vaccine.

“All of us here love the residents. We have wonderful people living here. Just the relief you see in their face when that first shot is administered, it’s like they’ve won the lottery. It’s really been such a great experience up here. We’re fortunate, and we’re very grateful.”

With all long term care and assisted residents, as well as staff, previously vaccinated, the entire Binghamton location has received their first doses.

As for the Endwell location, McKinney says the remaining independent living residents will receive their first vaccinations when the next batch comes in, which she is hopeful is before the first group gets their next doses.