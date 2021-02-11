Good Shepherd Fairview Home honors lives of residents lost to COVID

BINGHAMTON, NY – An area senior housing center honored the lives of residents who passed away due to COVID-19.

Good Shepherd Fairview Home held a special lantern ceremony today in memory of the 6 residents that lost their lives due to COVID.

Staff members gathered in the complex’s Little Garden area where they spoke about the 6 residents and filled paper bags with tealights.

Lori Sciamanna says this has been a very difficult year for residents and staff, and this was a way to show how much the residents mean to everyone in their small community.

“The residents that live here are a part of our family. We make attachments. We love them. We care for them. We need to respect that, and try to find some closure, and give some meaning to their life,” says Sciamanna.

Sciamanna says the idea was a reflection of the home’s weekly themes, with this week’s being Chinese New Year, which represents wealth, prosperity, and good health to elders.