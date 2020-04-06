Good Shepherd Communities looking to hire

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local senior living organization says it has plenty of opportunities for those who may have recently lost their jobs, and it’s taken steps to bolster the pay.

Good Shepherd Communities has entry-level openings for cooks, servers, housekeeping and maintenance, as well as nursing and health aide positions available at all three of its facilities.

The organization operates Good Shepherd Fairview Home in Binghamton, Good Shepherd Village at Endwell and the Chase Memorial Nursing Home in New Berlin.



The Good Shepherd board decided to increase the pay of all of its workforce except senior management by $2 per hour for as long as the crisis continues and is also providing free lunch to its employees.

President and CEO Mike Keenan says the facilities are taking great strides to keep workers safe, screening and checking the temperature of every employee as they report to work.

Keenan says his workers are heroes too.

“I hope people don’t forget about the nursing home workers because they’re also there every day. They’re there for the long haul. They’ve become people’s families, residents’ families in this time. And they’re really going above and beyond,” says Keenan.

Keenan says there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and workers at Good Shepherd facilities.

However, starting tomorrow, each location will have a negative pressure quarantine section established in case one develops.

Keenan estimates that the crisis could cost his organization an additional $350,000 to $450,000

Good Shepherd Fairview Home is also joining the meals for school children effort by offering lunch out of its rehab entrance tomorrow from 11 to 1.



You can find a list of job openings at GoodShepherdCommunities.org.