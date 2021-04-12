Good Shepherd celebrates 150 years

ENDWELL, NY – After postponing for a year due to the pandemic, Good Shepherd Communities finally had an opportunity to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and State Senator Fred Akshar visited Good Shepherd Village at Endwell today to present a proclamation that had passed the state legislature back in January of last year.

The organization began as House of the Good Shepherd, a small hospital on Binghamton’s Southside, in January 1870.

After the city hospital was founded in 1888, the House of the Good Shepherd turned its attention to long-term residential care.

It later moved to the city’s Eastside and merged with the Fairview Home in 1968 to become Good Shepherd Fairview Home.

President and CEO Mike Keenan credits an active board and a top-notch staff with the organization’s success.

Keenan says many of the administrators were groomed from within.

“They already know our culture. They know what level of care we expect to provide to our residents. And when they deal with their staff, they’ve been there, they’ve been in those positions,” says Keenan.

Good Shepherd Village at Endwell opened almost 12 years ago and was the first and still is the only pay-for-service continuing care retirement community.

The first residents at the Village, retired teachers Dick and Carole James, say they’re grateful to be living at Good Shepherd during the pandemic.

“It’s especially good to be in a community like this. We don’t have a lot of get-togethers, except at mealtime. But, it’s good to be in a place like this rather than stuck by ourselves,” says Dick.

“Good friends and good neighbors to help you out when you need some help. It’s great for socialization, you’re not eating alone,” says Carole.

Chase Memorial Nursing Home in New Berlin became a part of Good Shepherd Communities in 2018.

Across all 3 locations, Good Shepherd serves 625 individuals and employs about 500 people.

While a planned gala had to be postponed and later canceled, smaller celebrations of the anniversary have been held for residents and a barbecue for the staff is planned for National Nursing Home Week next month.