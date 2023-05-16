VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Some students from Vestal High School will be dedicating a day of service to two local non-profits.

Students in Vestal High School’s International Baccalaureate classes have scheduled their annual

community activity service (CAS) projects at The Discovery Center and CHOW Warehouse from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.



Groups of students will be gardening, painting or otherwise getting The Discovery Center ready for the season. Another group of students will be sorting and packaging non-perishable food donations at the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse.



“Vestal students have long demonstrated both an interest in helping those in need in the community and in promoting educational opportunities for other young people,” said IB-Honors Facilitator Jeffrey Dunham.

I’m proud to share that our participation level in these service activities is at an all-time high International Baccalaureate Honors Facilitor, Jeffery Dunham



Creativity, Activity, and Service are mandatory core components of the IB Diploma Program, and these seniors have finished their individual CAS projects to fulfill the requirements for graduating with an IB Diploma in June. These group projects are a fun way for them to finish the school year together in the spirit of community.