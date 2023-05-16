DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announces the graduation of thirteen newly trained and certified Corrections Officers from The Delaware County Law Enforcement Academy- Basic Course for Corrections Officers.

The graduation ceremony was held on May 15th, 2023 at the Delaware County Public Safety Building in Delhi and included Corrections Officers from the Delaware, Otsego, and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Offices. All of the newly certified Officers attended an approximate 6-week-long Basic Corrections Academy hosted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The Basic Course for Corrections Officers curriculum encompasses approx. 156 hours of instruction mandated by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services to include, but not limited to Defensive Tactics, Use of Force, Corrections Law/Penal Law/Criminal Procedure Law, Correctional Ethics, Effective Communication, 1st Aid/CPR/AED, Suicide Prevention. Additional topics were also included to provide the Officers with other important information and certifications. In total, the new Correction Officers completed approx. 235 hours of training, which is intended to better prepare them for their demanding careers in Correctional Facilities.

We are incredibly proud of the new Officers and their significant accomplishments. We wish them all safe, happy, and successful careers. Delaware County Sheriff Craig Dumond

Delaware County Correction Officer Graduates :

Correction Officer Hannah Charles

Correction Officer Elizabeth Cherry

Correction Officer Nicholas Empara

Correction Officer Bethany Schoonmaker

Otsego County Correction Officer Graduates:

Correction Officer Kyle Darling

Correction Officer Shane Gladle

Correction Officer Anthony Leonardo

Correction Officer Aaron Mateunas