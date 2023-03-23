GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — National Puppy Day is right around the corner, taking place on March 23.

Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for pets, was curious about what names little four-legged friends across the country will come running to. To achieve this,m they analyzed their database of 800,000 insured pets to determine the top 10 puppy names of 2023.

Luna, Charlie and Bella are in the top three as of right now. The name Teddy has replaced the name Rosie from last year. But, Rosie is still a top name in Canada. Australia also has Luna and Charlie as top names but has some unique names like Frankie and Pepper.

In addition to cuddly companionship, pets are believed to reduce stress and improve overall health and well-being. So let’s give our puppies a few extra belly rubs next Thursday in appreciation!