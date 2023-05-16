BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The application period for the Broome County Arts Council Artist in Residence program is now open.

Broome County Arts Council (BCAC) is pleased to announce it is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 Artist in Residence program! BCAC will award eight (month-long) residencies beginning September 2023 and ending November 2024.

Winners of these 8 inaugural residencies will be provided space, tools, and time to create, transforming the landscape of possibilities for the selected artists and the communities around them. Residents will be chosen by an outside jury of professional artists and awards will be announced the second week of August 2023.



Housing is not included at this time. However, each Resident Artist will be provided with their own private studio at BCAC with 24/7 access, as well as the use of the Digital Art Lab and design programs during regular business hours. Residencies will culminate in a public First Friday exhibition in their studio and Artists may enjoy the opportunity to sell and show their work through Artisan Gallery.



Independent visual artists residing in Broome, Tioga, and Chenango Counties who work in the following mediums are encouraged to apply:

● Painting

● Drawing

● Sculpture

● Printing

● Digital photography (there is no darkroom available at this time)

● Film

● Fiber arts

● Mixed media



Applications can be found on BCAC’s website. There is a one-time, non-refundable fee of $35. Applications are due June 15th, 2023 by 11:59 PM Please direct questions regarding the BCAC AIR program to BCAC via phone at 607-723-4620 ext 102 or via email at artresidency@broomearts.org