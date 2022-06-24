JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – ALS is a disease that affects thousands each year and has no cure, but that’s not stopping one family from pursuing one.

In partnership with Team Gleason, an ALS support organization started for the NFL player Steve Gleason, Chief Financial Officer of the Fightin’ ALS Tournament Meredith Holmes and her family created an annual fundraiser called the “Fightin’ ALS Golf Tournament.”



144 golfers will tee off at 8 AM tomorrow at Traditions at the Glen golf course, hoping to score some prizes and participate in 50/50s and basket raffles.



There will also be music, a cash bar, and food served for those who don’t play golf, but wish to join tomorrow’s festivities and support funding for ALS research.

“It’s really to raise the awareness and the funds; it’s a disease that has no cure, so it’s really to raise the, again, the awareness to raise the funds for more research and resources for people that are managing–for people in their families that are managing–the disease,” said Holmes.

Meredith and her family raised over sixteen thousand dollars from last year’s golfing fundraiser, but they hope to raise twenty this year. She says that any amount raised is a success in their book.



To help those suffering with ALS, go to Team Gleason dot org to volunteer, donate, or create an ALS support event.