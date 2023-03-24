BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two Binghamton women are sharing their love of design by opening a new home for their business.

Interior designers Erin Slavik and Amy Russell are launching Goldenrod Studios Home in the Gorgeous Washington Street section of downtown Binghamton.

The home decor store is an extension of their design firm Goldenrod Studios Design which they’ve operated for the past 4 years.

The store has a variety of antiques, ceramics, vases, candles, lamps and other items to decorate your home or office, many produced by local artisans.

Slavik had initially studied fashion while Russell spent 10 years as a hair stylist.

But they both discovered they have a deep-seeded passion for design that is thoughtful and meaningful.

Russell says, “When you come home, you want to feel your best. You do not want to feel stressed anymore. Creating an environment that’s relaxing and balanced and thoughtful is just important in every way in any business or home.”

Slavik says, “We always ask our client what their design style is. On our website, we actually have a design style finder so if you are not sure, we can help you figure that out. We enjoy bringing that process to our clients homes.”

The storefront will also serve as a place to meet their interior design clients and go over fabric swatches, carpet samples and more.

Goldenrod Studios Home is celebrating its grand opening this weekend with a reception this evening until 9 and an open house tomorrow from 11 to 5.

For more information on their business, go to goldenrodstudiosdesign.com.