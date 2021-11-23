Golden Yam Can winner

BINGHAMTON, NY – For the 3rd year now, State Senator Fred Akshar, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Binghamton Mayor Rich David have gone head to head in a competition to see who can win the Golden Yam Can.

Last week, CHOW collection barrels were set up in the lobbies of all 3 government office buildings for employees and community members to donate non-perishable food and cash donations.

This year, they were able to donate enough for over 14,000 community meals to local families in need.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth was there to announce the winner of this year’s Thanksgiving Food Challenge, which was Senator Akshar for the 2nd year in a row.

“There really is no winner amongst the 3 elected officials standing at the podium. The community and CHOW is frankly the winner. I want to thank all of the employees who work at Government Plaza amongst the 3 buildings for stepping up in a very big way,” says Akshar.

Director of CHOW, Les Aylesworth mentioned that last year they raised 11,000 meals, so he’s pleased to see that number keep rising.

Akshar also asked the community to visit BeardedBroome.com, and help them reach their goal of $20,000.

100 percent of those funds raised will go directly to CHOW.