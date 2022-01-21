BINGHAMTON, NY – The Forum Theater wants to thank you for being a friend with a new Golden Girls show.

The show parodies the classic sitcom and features the antics of Sophia, Rose, Dorothy and Blanche’s ups and downs while living together in Miami- with puppets!

Never seen the show? No problem! This live event is said to be a perfect introduction to the long-running sitcom.

The performance will be one night only on February 25th at 8PM.

Click here to get your tickets or visit the Mirabito Box Office at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.