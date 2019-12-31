Golden age New Years Eve at the Phelps

A local museum is preparing to celebrate its sesquicentennial by partying like its 1899.



Next year, the Phelps Mansion is marking 150 years since the home was built in 1870.



It’s starting the year off with a Gilded Age New Year’s Eve party featuring food, wine, tours, a musical performance and a little bit of history.



Built by banker and later Mayor of Binghamton Sherman Phelps, legend has it that the mansion hosted large New Year’s Day parties.



Treasurer Chelsea Gibson says the board thought it was a good time to revive the tradition.

Gibson says, “On New Year’s Eve one year, when he was the 5th Mayor of Binghamton in the 1870’s, he kind of opened up his house. So, we thought it would be cool to do a New Year’s Eve party just like Phelps had done a New Year’s Eve party. But, really the biggest instigator was the fact that it’s our 150th anniversary and we really wanted to do something big to mark an entire year’s worth of fundraising”.

Local singers Andrea Gregori and Ivy Walz and pianist Pej Reitz will perform music from the Gilded Age, which was roughly 1870 to 1900, while dressed in period attire.



The dinner will be provided by Cline’s Catering.

And Gibson, who teaches American and Russian history of that period at

Binghamton University, will offer brief remarks about New Year’s celebrations at the end of the 19th century.



Some tickets remain but they must be bought or reserved by noon tomorrow.



They are 65 dollars per person or 120 for couples with a discount for members.

For tickets, go to Phelps Mansion dot org or call 722-4873.