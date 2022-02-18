BINGHAMTON, NY – Following the devastating Conklin Ave fire on Tuesday, a mother has started a GoFundMe for her family.

According to the page, single mom Messiah Harper and her three young children lost everything as their home burned.

Harper says that she and the kids awoke that day to smoke and flames, and had to run out the door with nothing.

The building was condemned, and they were unable to go back for anything.

Harper writes it was especially devastating as the family had just celebrated the birthday of her youngest daughter they day before.

The fundraiser has a goal of $20,000, with $5,715 raised as of Friday morning.

If you’d like to help, you can donate here.

The fire was believed to be arson, started by 36 year-old Marquetta James of New Haven, Connecticut, who has been arrested.

Police say James was an acquaintance of one of the building’s tenants.