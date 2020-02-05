GoFundMe set up for victims of fatal Schuyler County fire

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A GoFundMe Page, which has been approved by the affected family, has been set up for the victims of Tuesday’s fatal fire in Schuyler County.

According to family members, 2-year-old Duane Kernan and 20-year-old Katlyn Kernan died in the fire on Tuesday morning.

Duane Kernan

Katlyn Kernan Courtesy Kernan Family

According to the GoFundMe, “the family is in need of housing, food, clothing, money for funeral expenses and prayers.”

Fire departments across Schuyler, Steuben, Chemung, and Yates Counties responded to 3320 County Route 28 in the Town of Reading for the fire shortly before 10:00 a.m. Crews battled the fire for several hours and had to ensure the structure was stable before entering the second floor.

Because of the area, fire crews were forced to pull water out of a hydrant at the bottom of a hill and transporting it up to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire Investigators from the Office of Fire Prevention and Control are assisting Sheriff Investigators.