BINGHAMTON, NY – On Friday, January 14, police responded to what appeared to be a murder on Kattlelville Road in Chenango Bridge.

The deceased was 29 year-old Randy Glezen of Lisle.

Glezen leaves behind a wife, Abigail Battles-Glezen and two young children, according to a recently launched GoFundMe campaign.

The money raised from the GoFundMe will go to Abigail, who the GoFundMe page says is a stay-at home mother.

