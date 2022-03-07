BINGHAMTON, NY – Community support is coming to the aid of an Endicott boy and his family following a decade long ordeal addressing birth defects and serious illness.

10 year-old Xavier Rought was born with VACTERL association which impacted multiple organs and systems.

He had only one kidney that functioned at 40 percent.

Xavier had his first surgery at 3 days-old and has had more than 20 surgeries so far.

Last June, he had a kidney transplant that gave his single mother, Megan Rought, hope that there might be an end in sight to the frequent medical treatments and ailments.

But sadly, the transplant lead to an Epstein-Barr virus and lymphoma of the central nervous system causing multiple brain tumors.

Xavier is now back in the hospital receiving heavy doses of chemotherapy.

Megan says the cancer diagnosis was devastating.

“You don’t realize that these things can happen. At some point, I guess you feel, ‘When is he going to be able to be a normal kid sort of?’ Because it just feels like it’s been one thing after another after another,” says Rought.

Megan says Xavier is undergoing another course of chemo this week after which scans will reveal whether its shrunk the tumors.

Megan says Xavier is a smart boy with a huge heart who loves playing video games.

She says he’s been very brave in the face of all of the procedures.

Kady Kellogg is a childhood friend of Megan’s.

She followed Xavier’s journey on social media and decided to start a GoFundMe account to support the family.

“She’s in and out of the hospital, not able to work because being with Xavier is a 24/7 job and rightfully so. I thought to myself, if I could do anything let’s try to take some of her financial burden off. Whether it be for gas, food, rent, whatever it is, uncovered medical expenses,” says Kellogg.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $1,000.

Megan also shares updates on the Facebook page Xavier’s Journey.