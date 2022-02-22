PORT DICKINSON – Community help is needed for a family who lost everything.

Very early Sunday morning, the Osborne family had to be evacuated from their Port Dickinson home following a severe fire that burned their house to the ground.

The family, which consists of parents Adam and Andrea, as well as children Connor, Chole and Kira had to jump from the second floor balcony to safety, according to a GoFundMe account started for them.

Adam had to be airlifted to Syracuse to treat throat burns due to smoke inhalation and is expected to recover.

The author of the GoFundMe, Melissa McGonigal, writes that the Red Cross gave the family $500 for coats and shoes.

So far the family has received plenty of clothes. The page says 11 year-old Connor lost all his video games and 10 year-old Chloe lost all toys and sporting equipment.

The page has a $10,000 goal, and as of Tuesday morning it has raised $7,175.

Additionally, you can help by participating at a fundraiser for the family on April 10th at Ripics Carousel Lanes at 1pm.

A bowling tournament will be held. Teams are comprised of 5 people and the cost to join is $125. There will also be basket raffles.

Those interested can contact Ripics to sign up.