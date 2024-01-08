NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH)- A GoFundMe has been made for a Newark Valley High School student who’s suffered two cardiac arrests.

According to the GoFundMe, on December 29th, 14-year-old Jameson Mock was found unresponsive at his father’s home in Pennsylvania. He was rushed to a hospital in Danville, PA. The hospital preformed an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO). The hospital in Danville determined that Jameson required immediate medical assistance at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after his procedure. He was air lifted to CHOP, where he is currently receiving life-sustaining measures.

The GoFundMe says, “During this time Jameson has suffered two cardiac arrests, several days of fluctuations in his vitals, heart, kidney and lung damage, and is in an HHNS coma.”

Jameson’s teacher at Newark Valley, Meredith Meister, has set up a fundraiser for Jameson Mock’s family at the request of his mother.

Meister urges people to consider helping Jameson and his family, if they are able.

“These are wonderful people, going through a horrible thing. Any and all support would be much appreciated,” says Meredith Meister.

To donate, click here: https://gofund.me/7b2cecf6