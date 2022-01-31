BINGHAMTON, NY – A new GoFundMe has been created for a child victim of a serious crash in Conklin on January 21st.

The crash was between a Dodge Charger and a Chevy Silverado.

All 5 people in the Charger were sent to the hospital. There is one reported death, 4 year-old Kaylynn Mendez of Binghamton.

Mendez died last week after succumbing to brain injuries.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for her funeral expenses.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

As of Monday morning, the fundraiser has over $2,000 in donations.