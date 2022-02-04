SIDNEY, NY – The Sidney community and beyond is stepping up to help a young girl with cancer check as many items off her bucket list as possible.

6 year-old Trinity O’Connor was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when she was 2.

She has faced chemotherapy and other treatments with a positive attitude but is now facing a difficult prognosis.

So, family and friends are raising money to help her complete her ambitious wish list.

A GoFundMe page established earlier this week has already raised over $13,000, more than twice the goal.

The first wish is a trip to Florida next week to visit the theme parks and swim with dolphins.

Family friend Mike O’Connor says Trinity always has a smile on her face.

“She loves everyone, Trin. She’s got a lot of sass in her. Cool kid, very cool kid. She’s very happy through everything she’s been very happy. Very upbeat about everything. Doesn’t want anyone to worry about anything. Awesome little girl,” says O’Connor.

Other items on the list include a trip to Hawaii, ice skating, a ride on a horse and a helicopter (not at the same time) and to meet her “boyfriend” Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

There are other fundraisers going on as well.

You can get more information on the OconnorStrong Facebook page.