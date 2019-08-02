Go Bowling at the Glen is the focus of the racing world this weekend

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – As it is once every year, the Southern Tier will be the focus of the racing world this weekend.

It’s finally race weekend at Watkins Glen International.

NASCAR will be taking over the town as their two feeder series races will take place Friday and Saturday with the main event, the Monster Energy Cup’s Go Blowing at the Glen taking of at 3:00 pm on Sunday.

Michael Printup says they’ll be looking to sell out he race for a fourth straight year.

Printup says Watkins Glen has been voted the best track in NASCAR for three straight years by the fans and that it’s easy to see why.

“It’s a destination and that’s what the SOuthern Tier and Binghamton has to offer from here to Watkins Glen. It’s the lakes it’s the hills it’s just the surrounding area is so beautiful, we’re lucky and we know how to promote,” he said.

Watkins Glen is one of only two road course tracks in NASCAR with the other being Sonoma Raceway in California.

Chase Elliot will look to repeat as champion at the Glen but Printup says with the past seven winners all being different drivers, you can expect the unexpected.