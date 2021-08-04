Glimmerglass on Grass festival returns

The Glimmerglass Festival is back this summer with Glimmerglass on the Grass.

The festival has built an outdoor stage for its performances this season, with attendees buying pods on the lawn.

The lineup includes a pair of traditional operas, Magic Flute and Il Travatore, plus a collection of Broadway hits in To The World and Wagner’s great arias performed in Gods and Mortals.

Plus, Songbird, a jazz interpretation of an Offenbach opera, and the acclaimed Denyse Graves in The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson, the story of the founder of the National Negro Opera Company.

For tickets, go to Glimmerglass.org.