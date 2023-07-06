COOPERSTOWN, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Glimmerglass Festival is returning with world class opera and musical theater under the direction of new leadership.

The festival begins tomorrow evening with an all-time opera classic ‘La Boheme,’ the iconic story of young, poor Bohemian artists living in Paris. The show will be followed by this summer’s musical ‘Candide’ by Leonard Bernstein. There will also be productions of Gounod’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and Handel’s ‘Rinaldo’ which features guest artist and renowned counter tenor Anthony Roth Costanzo.

Rob Ainsley became General and Artistic Director last Fall succeeding Francesca Zambello who he previously worked with at the Kennedy Center in Washington D-C. Ainsley says Glimmerglass showcases some of the greatest talent and artistry in the country.

“We offer an experience to our patrons which is completely unique. You can’t see this level of music making and theater anywhere else in the country in an environment that is this beautiful” Ainsley said.

This year’s youth opera will be the newly commissioned ‘The Rip Van Winkles.’ Roth Costanzo will also headline a cabaret show with the company’s Young Artists. Plus, legendary singer/songwriter Natalie Merchant joins Costanzo for a special concert featuring some of her classic hits and some never-before-heard work. The season runs through August 20th, with performances 6 days a week Thursday through Tuesday.

For tickets and ticket packages, go to glimmerglass.org