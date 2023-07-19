COOPERSTOWN, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Cooperstown’s mythical and magical festival is continuing its adventures in 2024.

The Glimmerglass Festival has announced its programming for the 2024 season. The opera and theatre showcase will run from July 22 to August 20. Guests will be able to enjoy a series of on-stage productions that immerse them in what the festival calls “identity and illusion.”

Mainstage shows include The Pirates of Penzance, La Calisto, Pagliacci, and Elizabeth Cree. The festival also features the world premiere of the youth opera Rumpelstiltskin and the Unlovable Children, and a new initiative called Project Pipeline. Project Pipeline is a program created by Artistic & General Director Rob Ainsley that is set to give a voice to rising artists while also giving patrons an inside look at the behind-the-scenes process.

“As I thought about the 2024 season, I reflected on the power of theater—on how it creates a window into the lives of others, acts as a mirror for ourselves, and offers an escape from our daily routines. The season intentionally blurs the lines between real and make-believe, exploring the fragile and elusive nature of our identities,” said Ainsley.

Glimmerglass also welcomes Tara Erraught as Artist-in-Residence for the 2024 season. The New York Times explains Erraught as having “a beautifully formed mezzo-soprano voice.” She will star in Elizabath Cree and provide mentorship for the Young Artists Program.

A complete schedule of events, concerts, performances, and guest appearances will be announced in the upcoming months. For more information, visit glimmerglass.org.