BINGHAMTON, NY – A Glen Aubrey woman has been sentenced following her attempt to scam vacationers.

Lisa Stevens pleaded guilty to the Grand Larceny charge and will serve 2 1/2 to 7 years in prision.

In 2018, Stevens posed as a travel agent and accepted payment from multiple people for their vacations, without providing any services.

She stole a total of $100,000, and has similar charges against her pending in Onondaga County.