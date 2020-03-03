Glen Aubrey woman missing

New York State Police are looking for a missing Glen Aubrey woman last seen walking away from a disabled vehicle.

37-year-old Casie Weese left a party with her husband at 1:30 am Sunday morning in Apalachin.

However, their vehicle reportedly got a flat tire not far from the party.

She was last seen walking down East Main Street in Apalachin.

She is 5 foot 5, weighs about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket, jeans, and black boots.

Captain Erik Dauber says he’s hopeful that warmer conditions make it easier to find her in good health.

“Obviously we still remain hopeful, but obviously it is a concern. I am happy with the fact that the weather is better now, so we’re not dealing with colder temperatures, but we have to look at the temperature that it was that night. So we have to, really at this point, it is more of a generalized search,” he said.

If you’ve seen Weese please call 9-1-1 or the New York State Police at 687-3961.