GLEN AUBREY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Residents of Glen Aubrey will need to drive a little further for postal services for a period of time.

The United State Postal Service confirms that the Glen Aubrey Post Office, located across from the Octagon Inn, is closing this month after its lease runs out. A postal service spokesman tells NewsChannel 34 that the owner of the building, which is attached to a house, decided not to renew the post office’s lease.

The postal service says it is seeking a new location in Glen Aubrey. It could not provide a timeline for the closure, nor when it expects a new site to open.

Until then, PO Box mail will be sent to the post office in Whitney Point.