Giving back to charities and the community

ENDICOTT, NY – This year marks the 50th anniversary of Professional Golf, right here in Broome County.

Over those years, the Dicks Open, formerly known as the B.C Open has been a social event for fans all over, but it also raises a lot of money each year for local charities.

Much of the money raised at the Dicks Sporting Goods Open goes to the foundations of 2 regional hospital chains: UHS and Guthrie.

Additional funding is donated to civic groups that provide volunteers at the event, like the people that help with the parking or roping the course.

John Karedes, the tournament director says that charity is the backbone of any PGA tournament.

“Look at the end of the day, the reason that this golf tournament happens is because of charity. It’s hard to believe that we’ve raised over 18.2 million dollars just as a result of a funny game with a small ball and 18 holes,” Karedes says.

Last year due to the pandemic, the tournament couldn’t happen.

However, Karedes says they were still able to donate $150,000 through creative fundraising, like a barbeque.

Nina Carosella has been coming here for a while to watch her husband play in the Pro-Am and she’s also a huge fan herself.

“What I like about it is, the community gets together you see people you haven’t seen in a while and also the play it’s a great event for the charities in our local area,” she said.

Kim Myers, Broome County Legislator says that fans come from all over to watch this tournament each year.

“They even take their vacation so that they can make sure that they can come to the Dicks Open, many of them to volunteer. So, this community comes out to support this tournament, the number of volunteers that give their time to make this all happen, it’s really heartwarming.”

The pandemic still had an effect on this year’s tournament.

For a year we were all cooped up in our houses, so this is a nice way to get out and socialize again.

Karedes says they still wanted to figure out a way to do something, not only for the charities, but for the community as a whole.

“It’s the beginning of getting back to normal and though we are only going to have 5,000 fans here, we truly believe those 5,000 fans are going to have a great time and we’re looking forward as a staff and our volunteer base to making sure those guests have a great time.”

Karedes hopes that next year they will be able to go back to full capacity.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Chairman Ed Stack did announce the other day that the company extended its contract and will be here for another 3 years, so this tournament isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.