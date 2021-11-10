Give to the less fortunate with the Thanks4Giving turkey drive

BINGHAMTON, NY – An annual effort to collect frozen birds to help the needy celebrate the holidays is about to get underway.

Catholic Charities of Broome County announced its 24th annual Thanks4Giving Turkey Drive, taking place once again outside of the Vestal Walmart.

The collection runs next Monday through Friday in conjunction with iHeart Media, Wilkins R-V, which donated the camper and Willow Run Food, which provides the freezer truck to store the turkeys.

This year, the goal is 3 thousand frozen birds, of any size, which is slightly down from the more than 35 hundred that were collected last year.

Catholic Charities Executive Director Lori Accardi says fewer families registered to receive holiday baskets this year, however she knows the need is still great.

“People have had their wages reduced because of lost hours, people have had health concerns, people have gone through quarantine, people have had to take care of others in their family who have been sick through COVID. So, help at a holiday time is just an extra special boost for these individuals,” says Accardi.

In addition to the turkeys, Catholic Charities is looking to fill the camper with traditional sides for a Thanksgiving meal.

The birds will be distributed both to families that registered as well as local churches that host holiday meals.

While registration is technically over, Accardi says someone in need can still request a basket by calling 584-7800.