VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Mirabito across from Target on the Vestal Parkway is lowering its gas prices on Friday to attract customers to donate to Toys for Tots.

Santa Claus and his elves will be collecting new toys and monetary donations for the Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton’s annual Give Back Friday event.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the gas station will lower the price of gas and offer customers refreshments after they donate to the toy drive.

Chairperson of the Board for the Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton, Sue Bucci says that this year, this is an additional need for girls’ toys, ages 7 to ten, and refrain from any toys that resemble a weapon.

“Mirabito puts this on for us. They lower gas prices, so if you need gas, that’s the place to be. We have buckets and people will donate to us. And also, people will bring toys. Some people se us there, they stop, then they go across the street or down to Walmart, wherever. Buy some toys, and then they bring them back,” said Bucci.

The Children’s Charity will also host a fundraiser at the Old Union Hall on Friday evening from 6 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $25, and people are encouraged to bring a new toy to donate as well.

A ticket includes a buffet style meal, with a bar, and live music from a deejay.