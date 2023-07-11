SYRACUSE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways has been awarded a grant that allows staff and volunteers to undergo mental health based first aid training.

The grant allows leaders to become Youth Mental Health First Aid instructors through The National Council of Mental Wellbeing. The training teaches adults how to spot a mental health or addiction crisis in adolescents as well as how to listen nonjudgmentally, how to reassure the person in crisis, and how to refer the person to appropriate professional help.

Training is available for selected staff from Girl Scout councils. Council staff instructors must then teach a minimum of three courses per year to maintain certification. Currently, GSNYPENN has two instructors on staff who will offer training to volunteers later this month.

“Through Youth Mental Health First Aid training, our council can help adults who regularly interact with our youth members to recognize the warning signs. Studies show that adults who are YMHFA trained have greater confidence in providing help to youth, a greater likelihood of advising them to seek professional help and decreased stigmatizing attitudes on adolescent mental health,” said GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.