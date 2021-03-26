Girl Scout cookies to be sold at Price Chopper/Market 32 stores throughout April

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Didn’t get your fill of ‘Thin Mints’? Need ‘Samoa’ Girl Scout cookies? The drive-thru sales may have ended but shoppers will have another chance to grab a box…or two…at their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store throughout the month of April.

In 2020, when the pandemic shutdown cookie booth sales, Price Chopper/Market 32 offered Girl Scout cookies on their store shelves. Just like last year, this year’s proceeds will benefit the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY).

“Girl Scout Cookie sales not only fund numerous troop activities, but they also empower our Girls and teaches them valuable life and business skills,” said Brenda Episcopo, GSNENY CEO. “We are extremely grateful to Price Chopper/Market 32 for their partnership, allowing us to continue to provide the best programming possible for Girls. Last year, the Price Chopper/Market 32 partnership was a godsend and enabled us to, in many ways, keep our activities going. This year, we are looking to build on that and show our Girls and our community how businesses can make a difference during these hard times.”

Girl Scout troops use the proceeds from their cookie sales to invest back into their local communities. After cookie season ends, troops put the money they earned toward funding various local projects, experiences and activities. Girl Scout cookies aren’t just delicious; they also support the betterment of communities and a brighter future for Girls.

This year, Price Chopper/Market 32 executives will also work directly with Girls to show them the behind-the-scenes of their day-to-day operations. GSNENY will also host programming so Girls can earn their cookie and booth sales badges through other educational components that teach the lessons normally experienced through in-person cookie sales.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 understands the importance of Girl Scouts in our community, and we are so fortunate that, in addition to partnering with us on the cookie sales, they are going to be working with our Girls to teach them the business and marketing from a corporate standpoint,” said Episcopo. “This innovative partnership will provide our Girls with unmatched opportunities to learn and grow.”

Price Chopper/Market 32 stores will prominently display and feature the sweet treats in stores. Girl Scout cookies retail for $5 per box both in stores and when buying from Girls.

While most cookie flavors will hit the shelves at Price Chopper/Market 32 on March 28, Girl Scouts will continue to sell cookies on their digital cookie pages through April 18 with exclusive Girl-sold options such as Lemon-Ups, S’mores, and Toffeetastics, which are gluten-free.

To purchase Girl Scout Cookies, visit any participating Girl Scout’s cookie page, Price Chopper/Market 32, or use the “Find Cookies” tool on the GSNENY website at https://www.girlscoutsneny.org/.