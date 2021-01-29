Gillibrand, Delgado roll out Rebuild Rural America act

Thursday, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Antonio Delgado rolled out plans for a new initiative that is aimed at helping those who live in rural communities.

Gillibrand and Delgado jointly announced via Zoom the Rebuild Rural America Act, which is designed to help deliver federal resources directly to rural communities.

Congressman Delgado stated that those resources would help address many rural issues such as food insecurity, high unemployment, lack of broadband, and affordable housing.

New York’s 19th congressional district, which Delgado represents, is the 8th-most rural district in the United States, and Delgado believes its residents deserve as much attention and resources as any of the larger areas.

“Their budgets are focused on the pandemic, leaving little to address urgent and chronic problems like poor broadband connections and crumbling roads, or underdeveloped local economies. Our communities need immediate federal funding to stop this pandemic. But, they also need access to federal dollars to build their communities back better,” says Delgado.

The Rebuild Rural America Act will also create a new 50-billion dollar grant program to provide non-competitive, five year, renewable block grants to certified rural areas in order for them to implement locally developed revitalization plans.

The funding will be allocated based on population of each region, with increased amounts going to regions that have a poverty rate greater than 20%.

Gillibrand and Delgado are urging Congress to include the Rebuild Rural America Act outline in the next coronavirus relief package in order to begin the grant program.