Gillibrand calls for “Community Schools” expansion

BINGHAMTON, NY – Senator Gillibrand visited Binghamton University’s downtown center today as she promotes expanding an existing collaboration between the university and local K-12 schools.

The center houses B-U’s College of Community and Public Affairs which operates the Community Schools initiative in our region.

B-U currently works with 10 local districts comprising 32 school buildings to assist with the social and academic needs of students.

The year prior to the start of the pandemic, over 450 B-U students studying social work and civic engagement volunteered in local grade schools.

CCPA Dean Laura Bronstein says the process begins with a needs assessment and then a plan is tailored to each district which can include providing guidance to parents or tutoring to children.

“Why are community schools so important? While common wisdom might make the case that the most significant predictor of educational success is I.Q., that is not true. It is zip code,” says Bronstein.

Gillibrand’s proposal would invest 3.65 billion dollars over 5 years to expand full-service community schools programming for low-income students.