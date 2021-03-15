Gillibrand call for Cuomo to resign at press conference

BINGHAMTON, NY – US Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are the latest powerful fellow Democrats to call on Governor Cuomo to resign due to the ongoing alleged sexual harassment scandal that is plaguing him.

The Senators issues a joint news release late on Friday saying that the scandal is interfering with Cuomo’s ability to guide New York State at a critical time due to the COVID pandemic.

Gillibrand reiterated her request that the Governor step down during a visit to Binghamton today.

“Unfortunately, because of the numerous, credible allegations, the Governor has lost the ability to work with his other governing partners and has lost the support of the state which is why I thought he should resign. I believe that is what he should do but in the meantime, the investigation should continue as planned,” says Gillibrand.

The statement issued by the Senators also commended Cuomo’s accusers for their bravery in bringing forward the allegations of abuse and misconduct.