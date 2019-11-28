GiGi’s Playhouse honored by national organization

VESTAL, N.Y. – An organization dedicated to enriching the lives of local people with Down Syndrome is receiving recognition.

GiGi’s Playhouse Southern Tier, which opened on the Vestal Parkway in May, has been honored by the national organization at its international conference.

The Vestal location got the “Believe” award for the best new playhouse.

The national office called the startup “small but mighty” and says it has leveraged its resources to wildly surpass expectations.

GiGi’s Playhouse offers over thirty different group, one-on-one and career development programs free of charge to persons with Down Sydrome and their families.